Charles Page High School will hold its 2020 graduation ceremony this weekend at Memorial Stadium for the first time since the 1990s.
On Monday, June 1, the school board decided to move the 2019-20 graduation ceremony closer to home due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down schools in early March.
The high school generally holds graduation at the Oral Roberts Mabee Center, but administrators decided that an event with thousands of people crammed into a single room wouldn’t be wise due to the pandemic.
Graduation is set for Saturday, June 27 and seniors will graduate in small groups of 50 or less, and each graduate will be allowed eight guests.
The guests will sit on the home (west) side of the stadium with family groups spaced apart according to health regulations.
There will be three groups (10 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.), and graduates were notified of their graduation time Thursday, June 11.
Students were assigned a group and time based upon their response from the recent survey.