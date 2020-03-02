Charles Page High School student Sean Kuehn recently paged at the state capitol for State Rep. Jadine Nollan. During the 57th state legislative session, Kuehn was able to get an up-close view of how the government works.
Sean Kuehn: CPHS Junior
What are plans after high school?
“While I still have some time before college (being a junior at Charles Page High School) I do know that I would like to have an impact on people’s lives, either through musical theater or law.”
List your community service projects.
“Through my involvement with the Technology Student Association, over the past three years I have been able to organize events and fundraisers throughout our state that have helped raise over $15,000 for the American Cancer Society.”
What are your hobbies or special talents?
“I enjoy dancing with Tulsa Ballet’s Center For Dance Education, serving over 22,000 members statewide through the Technology Student Association state officer, and staying involved in our political process.”
List your extra-curricular activities.
“State President, Oklahoma Technology Student Association; Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education; National Honor Society.”
List your personal honors/achievements?
“Sandite Spirit Award 2020, Sand Springs Board of Education; Dr. Joy Hoffmeister’s Student Advisory Council 2020; Dr. Marcie Mack’s CareerTech Student Advisory Committee, 2019-2020.”
What is your proudest lifetime personal accomplishment/life goal?
“My proudest accomplishment to this point is being able to serve and represent students at my school and across the state on councils and committees.”