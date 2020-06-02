Sand Springs Public Schools have moved the site of graduation, but the date stayed the same.
On Monday, June 1, the school board decided to move the 2019-20 graduation ceremony closer to home, deciding on Sand Springs’ Memorial Stadium.
The high school generally holds graduation at the Oral Roberts Mabee Center, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school decided that an event with thousands of people crammed into a single room wouldn’t be prudent at this time.
Graduation is still set for Saturday, June 27, but it will be held on the campus of Charles Page High School at Memorial Stadium.
Seniors will graduate in small groups of 50 or less, and each graduate will be allowed four guests. The guests will sit on the home (west) side of the stadium with family groups spaced apart according to health regulations. The times for the group ceremonies will be determined by the number of graduates who plan to attend and will be announced after a survey of the Class of 2020. The survey will determine the times according to the student’s commitment to the event.
In a statement, the school said: “We are also planning to film and/or live stream the graduation for those who are not able to attend. This, of course, is not the graduation ceremony that any of us would have preferred, but the safety and health of our students and patrons will always be our first priority.”
