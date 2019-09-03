Charles Page High School is gearing up for the Homecoming Parade.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. September 24. Charles Page High School teacher Frank Cooper is taking entry forms for floats to participate in the parade until September 20 as well as the $10 entry fee. Checks should be made out to CPHS Student Council.
The parade will follow the traditional route along Park Road from Adams to Broadway, in front of the Triangle, from Broadway to Main Street, from Main Street to 2nd, and from 2nd to Adams.
To contact Cooper about entry forms, drop them at the high school at 500 N. Adams Road, email frank.cooper@sandites.org or fax 918-246-1480.