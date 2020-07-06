Shelli Brown said her team had some great conditioning sessions in June when restrictions on summer workouts were lifted. And the team bonding was important, too.
“The girls really worked hard,” said the Charles Page High School softball coach. “I think they were excited to get back. They were excited to be back as a team. We had great attendance during the summer pride workouts, plus I enjoyed getting to see them again.”
The COVID-19 pandemic ensured that everyone kept their distance from one another during the spring months. But the Sandites quickly sprung back into action once they were allowed to do so.
“They did summer pride for three weeks then it’s shifted to camps and clinics,” said Brown, whose players won’t reconvene until July 15 — the first day varsity teams can start prepping for the 2020 season.
When the Sandites start embarking on the journey of a new season, they’ll face plenty of obstacles to get back into the swing of competition. Brown said not having a slowpitch softball season during the spring months will have a tremendous impact on how fastpitch is able to operate in the fall.
“I think it has affected us,” Brown said. “Not sure if other teams will feel the same way. Most of the time my seniors do not play; they take the spring off and most of them work to get ready for college. So that gives me the opportunity to watch my younger kids play. Gives me opportunities to play kids in positions and see what combinations make us stronger and better.”
And despite the change in game play, slow pitch does offer some benefits when it comes to fast pitch.
“We get a lot of skill work done in the spring and we lost that time,” Brown said. “They continue to workout in the weight room during slowpitch, and they lost that opportunity, as well. It also gives our new group of juniors going to be seniors the chance to work on their leadership skills and to form a new chemistry with the team.”
But Brown remains positive and found a silver lining when it came to a negated slowpitch season.
“If I had to pick something positive out of missing the spring, it gave our players a chance to rest their bodies,” she said.”