GIRLS TENNIS

Head Coach: Neely Flood Horn

Number of Years Coaching total: too many to count

Number of years coaching at Sand Springs: two years, this go round

What class do you teach: 8th grade leadership and 7th grade FOCUS

Last year’s record: Individualized — Abigail McGehee qualified for state.

Returning starters?

Rilee Buchanan

Royal Starling

Makayla Tucker

Kortnie Pidcock — took a year off, last year, because of an injury. She is back playing No. 2 singles.

How many seniors?

Kortnie Pidcock

Summer Long

Phoebe Robinson

Raylynn Mond

What players are expected to be leaders?

Kortnie and Rilee (varsity)

Raylynn (JV)

What young players will make a difference?

Brynley Smith is an outstanding athlete. She was a softball player, who had surgery, and couldn’t quite use her arm in the same way. She has been taking lessons and is now my No. 1 singles player.

What are your expectations for the season?

I would love it if we all qualified for the state tournament. I believe we have the ability, but it also always depends on who ends up in our regional.

What teams on the schedule are expected to be tough?

You just never know. The bigger 6A schools are always tough, but many of the smaller schools are as well. We see a mix of everything at the tournaments we attend.

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

Head Coach:Matt Webb

Number of Years Coaching total: 20 total, 14 in golf

Number of years coaching at Sand Springs: 19

What class do you teach: 8th Grade American History

Last year’s record: 1 State Qualifier, Meghan Charles

Number of returning starters?

Girls: Meghan Charles (2 Time State Qualifier), Gina Foster

Boys: Jared Jenkins, Carter Shyers, Samuel Higgins,

How many seniors?

Girls: Wanageeska Williams

Boys: none

What players are expected to be leaders?

Girls: Meghan Charles

Boys: Jared Jenkins

What young players will make a difference?

Boys: Cole Hight, Seth Benton

What are your expectations for the season?

Improve every time we play.

SLOW-PITCH

Head Coach: Shelli Brown

Number of years coaching: 30

Number of years coaching at Sand Springs: 23

What class do you teach: Velocity, Weight lifting, and Physical Education at CBMS

Last year’s record:

Returning Starters?

Avery Tanner (soph), Drew Hawkins (jr), Jolee Mcnally (soph), Aliyah Taff (jr), Madison Lee (jr), Raegan Rector (soph)

Seniors?

None of the seniors are playing this season.

What players are expected to be leaders?

I’m hoping our leaders will be our junior class and hoping the sophomore class will contribute. Madison Lee has really stepped up on leadership during our practices. I hope that Drew Hawkins and Aliyah Taff will also step in to help lead the team. I’m looking to see which sophomores will step up also.

What younger players will make a difference?

I look forward to seeing how some of our younger kids develop through the spring season. Olivia Alexander, Jaden Jordan, Nataley Crawford. We’ve been working with some young pitchers for slow-pitch. I’m hoping they can fill the void this year. Kaden Barnes and Lauren Hammock

What are your expectations for the season?

Our expectation is to compete every game. Give our best effort and improve throughout the season. Improve our defense and give our younger kids an opportunity to step up and show what they can do on the field.

What teams on the schedule are expected to be tough?

We always try to schedule a tough and competitive schedule. Union Broken Arrow Jenks Muskogee and a host of other teams will give us a tough schedule.

— Kirk McCracken, Managing Editor

​Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315

kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com

