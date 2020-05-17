Don’t tell the Sandites they can’t have a prom. They’ll have one anyway, sort of.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the 2019-2020 school year, that meant all extra-curricular activities were also cancelled, including prom.
Prom is the last final party before graduation, and most of the dresses are bought and tuxedos are rented before spring break. The virus outbreak forced the cancellation of school in early March, and the students were left with formal dresses and tuxes without a party.
The Charles Page High School prom was set for Saturday, May 16, but school officials couldn’t go against the social distancing rules set by the Centers for Disease Control.
However, some of the restrictions were lifted a several weeks ago and a group of Sand Springs seniors decided to have prom anyway. Well, it was half of prom. The group posed for pictures and went to dinner, but there was no music or dancing.
The group of students, consisting of Delany Beasley, Taylor Spencer, Emily Schlehuber, Kaylee Mikles and Kynsee, Jaxon Skaggs, Ben Banker, Cale Askew, Hunter Carlisle, Jonah Banker and Parker Shipman, had a prom group text before the cancellation and the idea evolved from there.
They went to Gilcrease to pose for prom pictures and they ate dinner in a private room at McGills.