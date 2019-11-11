Weather Alert

...MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER TODAY ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS... .SCATTERED POCKETS OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SLEET CONTINUE ACROSS NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA. TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO FALL INTO THE MID TO UPPER 20S THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA. AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY PERSIST BEHIND THE THE MAIN WINTRY PRECIPITATION WITH A LIGHT GLAZE ON ELEVATED SURFACES. ANY UNTREATED BRIDGES OR OVERPASSES MAY BECOME SLICK IN SPOTS DUE TO THE FREEZING DRIZZLE, SLEET AND SNOW. WINDS GUSTING AROUND 40 MPH WILL ALSO CONTINUE, MAKING DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...A MIX OF SLEET, TRANSITIONING TO MAINLY SNOW ACROSS FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BY LATE AFTERNOON. BEHIND THE SLEET AND SNOW, FREEZING DRIZZLE COULD PERSIST. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE INCH, ESPECIALLY IN THE HIGHER TERRAIN AREAS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. A LIGHT GLAZE WITH A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF ICING WILL BE POSSIBLE ON ELEVATED SURFACES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...ELEVATED ROADS AND BRIDGES MAY BECOME SLICK IN SPOTS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BRIEF PERIODS OF HEAVY SLEET MAY BRIEFLY CAUSE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ON ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. IN ARKANSAS, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-800-245- 1672 OR GO TO IDRIVEARKANSAS.COM. IN OKLAHOMA, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG. &&