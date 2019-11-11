A team of Charles Page High School students recently placed first in the 18th Annual Junior Achievement Investor Challenge.
JA’s Investor Challenge is an educational hands-on introduction to the stock market. High school student teams are given the chance to experience the excitement of buying and selling stock shares on a live trading floor at one of four sessions.
The event is free to student teams and is so popular that Junior Achievement has expanded to serve over 1,100 high school students this year.
Community volunteers, Justin Tockey, Erik Stuckey, Tim Watts, Matt Barnett, Zach Good, and Jason Charles, helped with the event, and Sand Springs business sponsors, BancFirst, Green Country Federal Credit Union, American Heritage Bank, and Cecil and Son’s Discount Tires also contributed.