Much like other Charles Page High School spring sports, tennis was short-circuited before it could every gain any traction. There were a few tournaments here and there, but that all went away once the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association called off all high school sports once the COVID-19 pandemic became a full force in Oklahoma.
But the Sand Springs Leader, along with help from varsity coaches, would like to pay tribute to those seniors who had their final varsity seasons cut short.
Boys coach Drew White didn’t have any seniors this season, but that wasn’t the case for girls coach Neely Flood, who spoke eloquently about her team.
Raylynn Mong
“Came to me as a phenomenal volleyball player with zero tennis experience. The great thing about her is she has heart and drive to do her best at everything she does. I could count on her to be a cheerleader to all her teammates and encourage them endlessly.”
Phoebe Robinson
“Also came to me without any experience. She always gave 100% and was the kindest sweetest soul. Phoebe hugged me every day, told me she loved me, and flashed the peace sign. This kid is wise beyond her years.”
Kortnie Pidcock
“A returning player who had sat out a year due to injury. She was my No. 2 player who always gave my No. 1 a big battle. She also constantly encouraged her teammates. She was the player I would message with my ‘Hey, we need to do [blank] today. Please don’t let me forget!’ She always remembered to remind me.”
Summer Long
“Last, but certainly not least, Summer Long. This girl was constant entertainment without even trying to be. She was our fashionable, giggling, dry humor girl. She was without a doubt my most improved player.”
Flood said, “Each had a different impact on my team. Each was MVP in their own right. Each will be missed.”