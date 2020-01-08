The first queen candidate is Malery Martin. She is the niece of Steve and Rebecca Cook. She has been a wrestling manager for one year.
Her first escort is Seth Jones. Seth is the son of Joel and Dawn Jones. He has been on the varsity wrestling team for three years. Her second escort is George Russell. He is the son of Eric and Cristal Russell. He has been on the varsity wrestling team for three years.
The next queen candidate is Jordan Moore. Jordan is the daughter of Eric and Tabitha Moore. She has been a wrestling manager for three years.
Her first escort is Chris Kirby. Chris is the son of Chris Kirby and Kristy Kirby. He has been on the varsity wrestling team for three years. Her second escort is Robby Parrish. Robby is the son of Stephanie Osterhout and Allisha Wiseley. He has been on the varsity wrestling team for two years.
The next queen candidate is Kallie Rice. Kallie is the daughter of Karmen Rice. She has been on the dance team for two years.
Her first escort is Josh Fincannon. Josh is the son of Jason and Kristy Fincannon. He has been on the wrestling team for three years. Her second escort is Hunter Hilger. Hunter is the son of John and Regina Hilger. He has been on the wrestling team for one year.
The next queen candidate is Avrey Wallace. Avrey is the daughter of Sarah Wallace and Dustin Wallace. She has been on the dance team for three years.
Her first escort is Brendon Wiseley. He is the son of Allisha Smith Wiseley and Wade Wiseley. He has been on the wrestling team for three years. Her second escort is Caleb Phillips. Caleb is the son of Chris Phillips and Crystal Shuffield. He has been on the wrestling team for three years.
The final queen candidate is Jailee Williams. She is the daughter of Jamie Williams. She has been on the dance team for two years.
Her first escort is Thomas Naugle. Thomas is the son of Bo and Arron Naugle. He has been on the varsity wrestling team for three years. Her second escort is Santana Naugle. Santana is the son of Bo and Arron Naugle. He has been on the varsity wrestling team for two years.
The kissing captain is Preston Medlin. He is the son of Joyce Medlin and Joe Medlin. He has been on the wrestling team for two years.
The little princess is Lila Myers. She is the daughter of D.A. and Dani Myers. She is in first grade at Angus Valley Elementary. She wants to be a stylist when she grows up.
The first little prince is Owen Freeman. He is the son of James Freeman and Kristen Vann. He is in preschool at the Early Childhood Education Center. He is five years old. When he grows up, he wants to be a football player like his uncle Josh.
The next little prince is Jacob Freeman. He is the son of James Freeman and Kristen Vann. He is three years old and wants to be a wrestler when he grows up.