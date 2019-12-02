Charles Page High School wrestlers spent the preseason with plenty of success leading up to the regular season. Now the Sandites will start wrestling for real in the regular season from here on out.
With Brendon Wiseley — a Class 6A runner-up at 106 pounds last season — leading the way, the Sandites will embark on a new season that’ll feature quality duals and plenty of tournaments that will prepare the Sandites for postseason wrestling.
“I am excited to get the season rolling,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said. “We have a lot of seniors this year. This will be their last season, and I think they will make the most of it.”
In a preseason tournament in November, the Sandites cleaned up at the Union/Pryor “IceFighter” Open. Christian Forbes (106), Blake Jones (145) and Ethan White (152A) each won their weight division, while Ethan Norton (126), Caleb Phillips (138A) and Josh Fincannon (220) placed second at their weights.
“I expect this large group of seniors to pass along the tough Sandite mentality that Sand Springs wrestling has been known for,” Patterson said. “What I like the most about this group is their competitiveness and desire to win no matter who we compete against.”
Projected lineup
106: Brendon Wiseley/Christian Forbes
113: Brendon Wiseley/Christian Forbes
120: Caden Vaughn/Mitchell Smith
126: Ethan Norton/Nick Huelsenbeck
132: Seth Jones
138: Caleb Phillips
145: Blake Jones
152: Preston Medlin
160: Ethan White/Chris Kirby
170: Ethan White/Chris Kirby
182: Thomas Naugle/Brooks Dudley
195: Sango Whitehorn/Santana Naugle
220: Josh Fincannon/Rob Parrish
HWT: Jaiden Wheeler