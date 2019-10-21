TULSA – The Sand Springs Cross Country teams finished towards the bottom of their fields at Frontier Valley Conference meet Monday, Oct. 14 at Mohawk Polo Fields.
The Sandite boys team placed seventh, and the girls finished eighth.
Junior Caleb James paced the boys team with a 33rd place finish with a time of 18:54.01, but Victoria Baker led the girls with a time of 22:06.12 for 26th place.
Girls Varsity Results
1. Jenks
2. Sapulpa
3. Owasso
4. Bixby
5. Broken Arrow
6. Bartlesville
7. Union
8. Sand Springs
9. Booker T. Washington
CPHS Girls Results
26. Victoria Baker, 22:06.12
29. Jazmin Lopez, 22:25.21
30. Erika Baker, 22:32.53
54. Teagan Smith, 25:20.61
59. Wanaeeska Williams, 26:04.79
60. Madison Chambers, 27:19.89
Boys Varsity Results
1. Union
2. Broken Arrow
3. Owasso
4. Jenks
5. Bartlesville
6. Sapulpa
7. Sand Springs
8. Bixby
9. Booker T. Washington
10. Muskogee
CPHS Boys Results
33. Caleb James, 18:54.01
36. Alejandro Lopez, 19:06.76
39. Sam English, 19:16.63
42. Noah Hanlon, 19:22.01
45. Dalton Wilcox, 19:34.81
49. Chandler Blake, 19:42.71
59. Keagan Murray, 20:37.51
Frontier Mustangs Stampede Meet
Saturday, Oct. 5
Girls Varsity Results
1. Community Christian
2. Sand Springs
3. Tonakwa
CPHS Girls Results
4. Victoria Baker, 14:12.01
7. Jazmin Lopez, 14:16.11
9. Erika Baker, 14:29.29
19. Wanageeska Williams, 16:15.01
21. Madison Chambers, 16:59.22
Boys Varsity Results
1. Community Christian
2. Lomega
3. Sand Springs
CPHS Boys Results
10. Sam English, 19:05.83
12. Alejandro Lopez, 19:18.72
14. Caleb James, 19:20.05
18. Chandler Blake, 19:52.88
24. Noah James, 20:25.26
26. Keagan Murray, 20:31.38
30. Alex Newport, 21:35.11
31. Dalton Wilcox, 21:42.41
36. David Risby, 22:29.40
47. Wane Thornburg, 29:57.22