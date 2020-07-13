One million nuggets served.
Church That Matters gave away 1,000,000 chicken nuggets at their free food giveaway Saturday, July 11 in Berryhill. One million nuggets, 1,920 boxes of produce, 4,320 half gallons of milk, and 3,500 pints of ice cream were given out, and over 1,000 local families were served.
CTM Pastor Rusty Gunn stood on raised forklift to rally the troops, around 40 volunteers, before the line of cars started moving. It took three-and-a-hours for the church to giveaway over 150,000 pounds of free food.
Each car received on box of chicken nuggets, a half-gallon of ice cream, two cases of milk, two boxes of produce, and one box of Oreos.
“This week we crossed the one million dollars’ worth of food distributed into our community through Church That Matters in twelve weeks,” Gunn said. “That represents somewhere in the neighborhood of one million meals worth of food. That represents farmers who have had their livelihoods rescued, food distributors who have been able to employ workers and drivers to transport foods, and countless families provided with healthy food, milk, and the hope and love we have been able to share in the process.”
Church That Matters has been a regional hub for distribution of produce and dairy boxes as part of the USDA Farmers to Family Food Box Program White House Initiative. President Trump and Ivanka Trump put together this program and are subsidizing Go Fresh in the region.
While most of the food has come through USDA sources, CTM has invested a lot of money into fueling refrigerated trailers, renting trucks and trailers and forklifts, and in paid personnel who are overseeing and facilitating the distribution. They have also invested significantly in added food and special treats for the boxes.
“This means so many things to me personally. We love our city. This city has gone through so much over the past two years. To have the opportunity to continually show the love of Christ in practical but huge ways is a blessing beyond belief. As we have opened our hand toward our community, we have seen God open His hand toward us and have seen Him open doors for us to love and serve the people of our community and beyond,” Gunn said.
The church has also coordinated and facilitated semi loads of milk to Lawton, Coweta, and North Tulsa — all distributed at events on Saturday in those communities. On Mondays, the church has full semi loads going to Yale and Mannford. This week, they are sending a load to Woodward.
“I am just in awe of God’s love and grace,” said CTM Executive Pastor of Local mIssions, Michael Wilson. “I drove home in silence after the event (Saturday) tearing up over and over as I replayed all of the stories that I heard from the event. I am so blessed and humbled to be used by God in such a huge way. The need is so great and it appears to be growing week by week...”
Wilson said he talked to a senior citizen, living on a fixed income who is raising his six grandchildren. He told Wilson that the free food events help so much and does whatever it takes to be there. The man was in the parking lot, waiting a 7 a.m. but the event started two hours later.
Some people waited in line and took the boxes of free food to people that are in need.