Rachel Ray is expanding her medical endeavors down Highway 97. The Urgent Care physician and doctor of osteopathic medicine is opening a health clinic in Sapulpa for those who lack proper health coverage.
The Cura Medical Clinic, located next to Walmart, will be open on Tuesday nights and serve those without health insurance.
“There are many uninsured people in our communities that are unable to secure health insurance and I see how this negatively effects the wellbeing of the patients and the health of our community,” Ray said. “There are free clinics in Tulsa but the free resources on the west side of Tulsa, and especially Creek County, is very limited. There are currently no free standing free health clinics in all of Creek County.”
Those curious about the new clinic can attend an open house Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. The facility will open its doors for good July 23 at 5:30, with the first patient being seen at 6. After that, the clinic will be open every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis, and roughly 16 patients will be seen each time.
“Our clinic is a free health clinic available to those without insurance. This includes adults and children,” Ray said. “We will focus on acute and chronic issues with the goal to be a medical home for our patients. A medical home means that we aim to provide comprehensive and continuous medical care to patients with a goal to obtain maximal health outcomes. We help to manage chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, as well as acute issues such as cough and colds.”
This is just another step in Ray’s medical journey, which started more than a decade ago. Ray attended medical school at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, and she completed a family medicine residency at OU-Tulsa.
“I always knew I wanted a career in which I could help to make a positive and meaningful difference in the life of someone else,” she said. “Throughout my early education years, I was intrigued by the complexity of the sciences and the human body. I love to learn new things and medicine allows me to always be aware of the changes and advances in science and healthcare. The most special part of being a physician is the trust that we receive from our patients and the opportunity to help make their lives better.”
For more information on Ray’s new venture, visit the clinic’s website. Anyone interested in volunteering at the clinic can reach the clinic via email.