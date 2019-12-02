When Kristen Cepak asked Cust-O-Fab to help with a large Christmas ornament to be displayed at the triangle for the holiday season, she got way more than she asked for from the leading company in the heat-transfer industry.
About a year ago, Cepak, the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce Director, saw a large ornament in Bartlesville and asked around to see if a local company could pull off the feat. The very large ornament had strands and strands of Christmas lights and could been seen from far away.
“I saw an ornament in Bartlesville and I saw another one back home in Round Rock (Texas),” Cepak said. “And I said ‘we should do this.’ I was talking to Debbie Nobles and she said to call Tony Phillips, the CEO of Cust-O-Fab.”
Three weeks after Cepak’s conversation with Phillips, the CEO agreed to make the large ornament for the Sand Springs Christmas celebration, called Hometown Christmas Holiday Celebration.
When it came time for Cepak to see the ornament, she was so excited she cried tears of joy.
“You should have seen me. I was like a little kid. Tears filled my eyes and I cried tears of joy. We wanted it, and we made it happen,” Cepak said.
However, the ornament wasn’t the only surprise. As a matter of fact, there were three ornaments, total, and a snowman – a really big snowman.
The large Christmas ornament has six miles of lights, 36,000 lights, and the diameter is 12-feet. The smaller ornaments are 3-feet and four-feet in diameter.
“The snowman is 12-feet tall. It is massive,” Cepak said.
The ornaments and snowman will be on hand at the triangle for the Christmas festivities Friday and Saturday.
The Home Town Holiday Christmas Celebration is slated for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7. The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and the Home Town Holiday Christmas Festival starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.