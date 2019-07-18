The deadline to apply for assistance from FEMA is nearing.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency set up a Disaster Recovery Center at the Case Community Center open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1050 W. Wekiwa Road. People are available to help with housing assistance, registration for disaster assistance, disaster unemployment assistance, rental assistance, hazard mitigation and more. Representatives from the Small Business Administration are also on hand at the center to help with r business physical disaster loans, economic injury disaster loans and home disaster loans. The deadline to apply for individual assistance from FEMA and to receive financial disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Association is July 31.
A major disaster declaration was declared in the area June 1 and, since then, 1,744 individual assistance applications were approved, according to FEMA’s website. A total of 600 structures took on water in Tulsa County, about 300 of which were in the Town and Country neighborhood west of Sand Springs and about 115 of which were in Sand Springs, according to the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.
People should bring an ID, information about the damage their home and property sustained and income information, such as a W2, when they apply.
For a list of other resources organized by the local church network, visit http://www.sandspringsfloodrelief.com.