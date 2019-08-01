People affected by the May and June storms and floods have extra time to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The deadline is extended to August 14. It was originally set at July 31.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management requested the extension to allow survivors more time to update insurance information and find other documents necessary to finish or supplement their applications. FEMA then granted the extension for two weeks.
Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
People can register with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.
The following information is helpful when registering:
Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address).
• Current mailing address.
• Current telephone number.
• Insurance information.
• Total household annual income.
• Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account).
• A description of damage and losses caused by the disaster.
Individual Assistance for homeowners and renters can include grants to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other serious disaster-related expenses not met by insurance or other assistance programs.
Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available to businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to cover residential and business losses that happened as a result of the disaster. Applicants can visit their nearest disaster recovery center for one-on-one assistance or apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
In addition, applicants can get more information on SBA disaster assistance by calling SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, by visiting www.sba.gov/disaster, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.
FEMA approved 2,072 individual assistance applications and $14,276,098.23 individual and households program dollars related to the storms and flooding that affected the state in May and June.