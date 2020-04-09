Sand Springs Community Services are finding new ways to serve people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they still have a job to do, and they aren’t slowing down.
SSCS Director Nathan Woodmansee realized there was a population in Sand Springs that has some of the most at-risk for the virus, and they can’t take the chance of leaving their homes to get essentials like food.
Normally, these families would go to the community services office to pick up food, but that isn’t a possibility for them right now during the COVID-19 outbreak and the restrictions put in place locally and nationally.
These people needed food delivered to them, and Woodmansee knew who to call.
Matt Barnett and members of HillSpring Church jumped into action and helped deliver meals to 60-plus homes in the area. The volunteers followed the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control, and they provided meals for around 102 participants at four different sites.
“Nathan called and we teamed up and went and picked the food up and delivered it,” Barnett said.
Osage Hills Christian Church also got in on the action, delivering food to the Sand Springs Senior Center to the tune of around 25 deliveries.
“We partner with the food bank and their ‘senior savings’ program,” Woodmansee said. “It’s a supplemental food program by the (United States Department of Agriculture), providing food to vulnerable seniors.”
The volunteers provided a month’s worth of food to residents at Heartland Village, Lucile Page Manor, Kirkwood Senior Complex, and the Sand Springs Senior Center.
it took the volunteers around four hours to deliver the food.