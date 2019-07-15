Destiny Johnson wasted little time in getting her summer started.
“I went on an amazing cruise about a week before school ended,” Johnson said, “because I knew that I would have to start summer workouts as soon as I finished high school.”
Since returning, Johnson has set her sights on joining the University of Tulsa roster. She’ll do so after her final appearance as a Sand Springs athlete in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State game next week.
“It’s an honor being selected to the All-State team,” said Johnson, who averaged 16.4 points during her senior year at Charles Page High School. “Knowing there’s a lot of talent in Oklahoma, it’s a good feeling to be chosen for the opportunity.”
It’ll be Johnson’s second All-Star event after playing in the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State game in June.
“It was fun to go play with all the girls I’ve played with or against growing up,” said Johnson, who capped her varsity career with 1,290 points, 427 rebounds and 206 steals over four seasons. “The OCA All-State game will be a great experience, and I’ll get to play with different girls.”
Once Johnson’s All-State tour wraps up, she’ll be entrenched in all things Golden Hurricane.
“I’m very excited to play at TU because it’s close to home so my family can support at the home games,” Johnson said. “I signed there because I love all the coaches, and the players already treat me like their little sister.”
As for her college basketball future, Tobey Nightingale — Johnson’s coach during her senior season — is convinced she’ll excel at the next level.
“She is a special kid,” Nightingale said. “I believe she has a bright future ahead of her, and she’ll be extremely successful, not only in basketball but also in everything she does in life. I’m excited to watch her play at the next level.”