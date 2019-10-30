I’m the runt of the family. I’m the youngest and typically the smallest of my heritage. Growing up, that meant I was picked on… a lot! My dad gave me some words to live by, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never harm me.”
It was big bravado for an 8-year-old who wanted it to be true, but in reality it was not.
Social media, blogging, and online communications has created an era of history where we are very bold in our opinions and communication of them. I just wonder, how Christ like are we when we walk down the path of constant negativity and critical opinions?
1 Thessalonians 5:11 So encourage each other and build each other up, just as you are already doing.
Proverbs 18:21 (Message) Words kill, words give life; they’re either poison or fruit—you choose.
There are some incredible things going on in our community. It is exciting to see new construction, businesses coming to town and new homes being built. This past weekend the faith community hosted an incredible event, Boo at Case Park, where thousands of people enjoyed a wonderful afternoon of fun.
I believe the thing that could set our community apart from any other is how we love our neighbor. I think what could create a beautiful sense of belonging and community like non other is for you and me to choose to “Drop the Rock.” When I say drop the rock, I mean those critical and negative things we choose to say, post online or throw out about those who aren’t like us or we do not agree with.
Yes, there are decisions that are made by people we don’t agree with. Yes, there are times our sports teams don’t do as well as we would like. Yes, there are people who we strongly do not agree with. It is how we handle those agreements that sets the tone for who we are as a community.
I am praying for Sand Springs to live and be a Biblical community, where we truly love our neighbor and help those in need. I believe the best is yet to come as we make the choice to be people who live in the positive, encourage each other and build each other up. The world around us is so divided and constantly at odds. What if we chose to be different? What if we chose to be people of life?
October is Pastor Appreciation Month and we have something very special in our community. God has blessed Sand Springs and surrounding area with incredible men and women who serve this community. It is a tremendous joy to serve along side them and make a difference together!
Scott Palmer, Lee Herring, Rusty Gunn, Stephen Cagle, Rod Thelander, Chad Stewart, Chuck Barrineu, Todd Nance, Greg Reeder, Brent Thurber, Joel Wood, Paul Osborn, Clark Schackleford, Dan Switzer, James Wright, Scott French, Jordan Stowe, Luke Crain, Mike Lehew, Danny Lynchard, Luis Torres and MANY others… and church staff members and leaders, thank you for all you do. This community loves and appreciates you to the fullest.