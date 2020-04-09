“Everything has changed.”
HillSpring pastor Brent Kellogg had a big decision to make. Easter is one of the most celebrated holidays in the Christian religion, and churches are almost always full on Easter Sunday. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, churches are finding new ways to reach congregations online, but there are some things that can’t be done through a computer.
On Friday, HillSpring Church is offering “curbside communion.”
“This is a small attempt for us to bring some normalcy to people’s lives,” Kellogg said. “This is normal, now. We want to bring some peace in a pandemic.”
Communion is a sacred part of Christian worship where bread and wine are consecrated and consumed, symbolizing Christ’s body and blood. Communion is a big deal on Easter.
Kellogg also had to decide how the church was going to handle worship service on Easter. He had two choices. He could hold services from his living room and stream it on the internet, or he could have service at church and stream it on the internet.
“We want it to look like church is happening on a normal Sunday morning. We want to say ‘we can get through this.’ We are following guidelines set out by the (Centers for Disease Control),” Kellogg.
HillSprings will not have services that are open to the public.
The pastor also did “background checks” on his musicians and staff that need to be in the building for Easter. They were asked if they have been or will be around anyone that is vulnerable to the illness. Kellogg is taking no chances.
When Kellogg started floating the idea of curbside communion, he called the city and asked for their blessing, talking to city manager Elizabeth Gray and mayor Jim Spoon.
“The city said if we followed the guidelines we had their blessing,” Kellogg said.
Communion kits will be handed out at the church, located at 8801 W. 41st. St, Friday, April 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The church will also have pastoral staff on-hand to walk families through communion and to offer prayer.
Angus Church is also offering something similar.
"We are passing out communion elements so we can take communion as a church during our Good Friday service tomorrow," said pastor Jordan Stowe. "They can either come by the church (Thursday) while the office is open or simply request them via our Facebook page, and we will get them to the families."