ENID -- The Sand Springs wrestling team had to face No. 3 Choctaw in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A Dual State Tournament Friday, Feb. 14 at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.
Choctaw proved their high ranking with a 59-18 drubbing of the Sandites, eliminating Sand Springs from the tournament on the first day.
At 145 pounds, Preston Medlin picked up a 6-4 win over Choctaw's Landon Eaton, giving the Sandites and early 3-0 lead, but Gabe Johnson pinned Sand Springs' Ethan White at 152 pounds.
Sand Springs 160 pounder Chris Kirby answered with a pin of Chandler Holman, but Choctaw won the next three matches before Josh Fincannon put more points on the board for Sand Springs. Fincannon, a 220 pounder, pinned Choctaw's Donnie Wingate.
At 138, Blake Jones won a 10-3 decision over Choctaw's Nathan Harjo in the final match of the dual.
Choctaw got beat in the semifinals by Mustang, 31-28, and Broken Arrow beat Mustang in the finals, 30-26, to hoist the gold ball.
Choctaw 59, Sand Springs 18
145: Preston Medlin (Sand Springs) d. Landon Eaton, 6-4; 152: Gabe Johnson (Choctaw) p. Ethan White, 1:10; 160: Chris Kirby (Sand Springs) p. Chandler Holman, :56; 170: Zeke Coleman (Choctaw) p. Dakota Taylor, :45; 182: Dylan Ward (Choctaw) p. Brooks Dudley, 1:26; 195: Cory Monroe (Choctaw) p. Sango Whitehorn, 1:02; 220: Josh Fincannon (Sand Springs) p. Donnie Wingate, 3:28; 285: Marquonn Journey (Choctaw) p. Robbie Parrish, :13; 106: Caden Holman (Choctaw) p. Shane Wolf, 1:31; 113: Speedy Walden (Choctaw) tf. Harley Newberry, 16-0; 120: Jackson Speer (Choctaw) p. Mitchell Smith, :43; 126: Caleb Williams (Choctaw) p. Seth Jones, :36; 132: Shawn Muse (Choctaw) p. Carter Goodman, 1:33; 138: Blake Jones (Sand Springs) d. Nathan Harjo, 10-3.
Dual State Results
Quarterfinals
Broken Arrow 52, Edmond Memorial 12
Edmond North 49, Union 16
Choctaw 59, Sand Springs 18
Mustang 50, Stillwater 20
Semifinals
Broken Arrow 50, Edmond North 12
Mustang 31, Choctaw 28
Finals
Broken Arrow 30, Mustang 26