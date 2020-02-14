It’ll be a rematch for Charles Page High School at dual state on Friday. The Sand Springs wrestling team, ranked eighth in Class 6A, will square off with No. 3 Choctaw in the quarterfinals of dual state at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.
“We’re excited,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said. “Dual state is always exciting time, and it’s always exciting to be there, especially towards the end of the year.”
After the Sandites beat Edmond North in the quarterfinals of last year’s dual state tournament, they dropped a semifinal dual against Choctaw, 45-18. The Yellowjackets will be without the likes of four-time state champion Zane Coleman, but Choctaw still features reigning state champions Gabe Johnson (152) and Marquonn Journey (285).
“We just have to compete,” Patterson said. “It’s all about about competing against no matter who we wrestle. They’re a tough team with a lot of tough competitors, so we’re just excited to take the mat against them.”
The biggest benefit for the Sandites -- outside of winning the dual state crown -- will be the exposure to the dual state stage for a lot of newcomers this season, including Shane Wolf (106), Harley Newberry (113), Mitchell Smith (120), Carter Goodman (132) and Brooks Dudley (182).
“A lot of them just haven’t seen it or been a part of it,” Patterson said of some of his youngsters at dual state for the first time. “It’s motivating for the young guys, just coming in being a part of everything for the first time.”
Dual state capsules
Class 6A
At Stride Bank Center (Enid)
Friday
Quarterfinals (all at 2 p.m.
Mat 1: Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Memorial
Mat 2: Edmond North vs. Union
Mat 3: Choctaw vs. Sand Springs
Mat 4: Stillwater vs. Mustang
Saturday
Semifinals (both at noon)
Mat 3: Broken Arrow-Edmond Memorial winner vs. Edmond North-Union winner
Mat 4: Sand Springs-Choctaw winner vs. Stillwater-Mustang winner
Finals (6:30 p.m.)
Championship dual on Mat 4
Last season’s champion: Broken Arrow
Reece Witcraft and Zach Marcheselli were high-caliber wrestlers for Broken Arrow last season, and the Tigers are bolstered this year by Jared Hill (138) and Tye Rozell (160).
Keep an eye on … Mustang
Tate Picklo leads the Broncos at 182 and guys like Judson Rowland and Keegan Luton will bolster a strong lineup that nearly took down Broken Arrow in last year’s semifinals.
Class 4A
At Stride Bank Center (Enid)
Friday
Quarterfinals (all at noon)
Mat 1: Tuttle vs. Mannford
Mat 2: Blanchard vs. Elgin
Mat 3: Wagoner vs. Catoosa
Mat 4: Cache vs. Cushing
Saturday
Semifinals (both at noon)
Mat 1: Tuttle-Mannford winner vs. Blanchard-Elgin winner
Mat 2: Wagoner-Catoosa winner vs. Cache-Cushing winner
Finals (6:30 p.m.)
Championship dual on Mat 2