It’ll be a rematch for Charles Page High School at dual state on Friday. The Sand Springs wrestling team, ranked eighth in Class 6A, will square off with No. 3 Choctaw in the quarterfinals of dual state at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.

“We’re excited,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said. “Dual state is always exciting time, and it’s always exciting to be there, especially towards the end of the year.”

After the Sandites beat Edmond North in the quarterfinals of last year’s dual state tournament, they dropped a semifinal dual against Choctaw, 45-18. The Yellowjackets will be without the likes of four-time state champion Zane Coleman, but Choctaw still features reigning state champions Gabe Johnson (152) and Marquonn Journey (285).

“We just have to compete,” Patterson said. “It’s all about about competing against no matter who we wrestle. They’re a tough team with a lot of tough competitors, so we’re just excited to take the mat against them.”

The biggest benefit for the Sandites -- outside of winning the dual state crown -- will be the exposure to the dual state stage for a lot of newcomers this season, including Shane Wolf (106), Harley Newberry (113), Mitchell Smith (120), Carter Goodman (132) and Brooks Dudley (182).

“A lot of them just haven’t seen it or been a part of it,” Patterson said of some of his youngsters at dual state for the first time. “It’s motivating for the young guys, just coming in being a part of everything for the first time.”

Dual state capsules

Class 6A

At Stride Bank Center (Enid)

Friday

Quarterfinals (all at 2 p.m.

Mat 1: Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Memorial

Mat 2: Edmond North vs. Union

Mat 3: Choctaw vs. Sand Springs

Mat 4: Stillwater vs. Mustang

Saturday

Semifinals (both at noon)

Mat 3: Broken Arrow-Edmond Memorial winner vs. Edmond North-Union winner

Mat 4: Sand Springs-Choctaw winner vs. Stillwater-Mustang winner

Finals (6:30 p.m.)

Championship dual on Mat 4

Last season’s champion: Broken Arrow

Reece Witcraft and Zach Marcheselli were high-caliber wrestlers for Broken Arrow last season, and the Tigers are bolstered this year by Jared Hill (138) and Tye Rozell (160).

Keep an eye on … Mustang

Tate Picklo leads the Broncos at 182 and guys like Judson Rowland and Keegan Luton will bolster a strong lineup that nearly took down Broken Arrow in last year’s semifinals.

Class 4A

At Stride Bank Center (Enid)

Friday

Quarterfinals (all at noon)

Mat 1: Tuttle vs. Mannford

Mat 2: Blanchard vs. Elgin

Mat 3: Wagoner vs. Catoosa

Mat 4: Cache vs. Cushing

Saturday

Semifinals (both at noon)

Mat 1: Tuttle-Mannford winner vs. Blanchard-Elgin winner

Mat 2: Wagoner-Catoosa winner vs. Cache-Cushing winner

Finals (6:30 p.m.)

Championship dual on Mat 2

