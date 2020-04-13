When you think of Easter, what comes to mind? A bunny and eggs? A man and a cross? The true meaning behind the holiday rests in the story of Jesus of Nazareth. It can be easy to approach another Easter Sunday and hear the story of Jesus again, eat a delicious meal, and then go hunt for eggs. How often do we really learn to grow from the example that Jesus set for us?
Before Jesus was arrested, he had the Passover meal with his closest friends. As they passed the bread and the cup Jesus shared some incredible words. He said that the meal represented the sacrifice he was about to make for them. He told them, “This is my body, given for you.” (Luke 22:19b)
Consider the incredible sacrifice that Jesus was making. The creator of the universe left perfect Heaven to come to a broken and sinful world. The all-powerful Son of God took on human form. After living a perfect life, he accepted his coming punishment, though innocent and able to free himself. Then he died on a cross while being mocked and scorned. Above even physical death, he drank the cup of wrath from God.
Why?
Jesus endured all these things for our benefit. He accepted the greatest loss for the sake of others, not just those that liked him and treated him kindly, but everyone. He died so that all could be saved through faith in him and his sacrifice. While we cannot atone for sins as he did (because that work is complete!), we can learn from the example he set.
Philippians 2:3-4 says, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to your own interests but also to the interests of others.”
The sacrifice that Jesus made is the perfect example of humility and love. He cared so much about others that he willingly sacrificed himself for their sake. Jesus lost on purpose. He lost for you. We may not need to lay our lives down for others, but we can place their interests ahead of our own.
As we consider the true meaning of Easter we should ask ourselves two key questions.
Do I have faith in Jesus?
-and-
How can I sacrifice for the good of others?
What a perfect time to learn to lose on purpose.