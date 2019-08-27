The Sand Springs Education Foundation is preparing for its annual Driven to Give event.
People can test drive vehicles from Bill Knight Lincoln and thereby raise $20 for the education foundation for each completed drive. This year’s event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. September 14 at the Charles Page High School parking lot at 500 N. Adams Road.
The Driven to Give event helps raise money for the foundation’s Grants for Teachers Program. The Grants for Teachers Program awards grants to Sand Springs teachers and principals for projects or items they wouldn’t otherwise be able to fund.
“We’ve been doing it for years,” Sand Springs Education Foundation Director Tirita Montross said. “We’re trying to make our goal of $8,000.”
Montross said there are no obligations—people can just sign up, take a test drive and make $20 for the education foundation.
For more information about the Sand Springs Education Foundation, visit www.sandspringseducationfoundation.com.