Every year, Christians get dressed up in their best suits and dresses to attend church for Easter service.
However, that didn’t happen this year.
Churches all over the world celebrate the day that Jesus rose from the dead, leaving the tomb empty, but, on Sunday, April 12, the churches were empty, too.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced churches all over the world to shut its doors on one of the most important days of the Christian religion, but that didn’t stop pastors from getting their message out by streaming services online and offering curbside communion.
“It is strange preaching in an empty room and I miss people greatly,” said Church That Matters Pastor, Rusty Gunn. “We have changed up our format to include discussion questions for families and those who are connecting to Worship via livestream with us. That has been very well received.”
Church That Matters was never intended to be a big church. Gunn had the vision of small house churches all over the city, but the church grew and they finally found a church home on 41st Street in Prattville.
“It is impossible to know how many really connected with us for Easter,” Gunn said. “The stats on Facebook video views are very deceiving and difficult to translate. We do know we distributed over 500 communion kits during the week to those who planned on participating in our livestream Worship Encounter.”
Several churches offered “take home” communion kits or “curbside communion,” including HillSpring Church and Angus Church.
HillSpring Pastor Brent Kellogg, along with associate pastor Matt Barnett, handed out communion kits and Easter baskets at the church on Friday, April 10 for the church’s Good Friday service.
Hiding and finding Easter eggs are also a big deal for children, and several churches wanted to make sure Easter baskets were distributed to area children.
”We knew that there were certain elements of an Easter service that made it special and just really brainstormed how to do those in this time of social distancing,” said Angus Church Pastor Jordan Stowe. “For the kids, we put packages together with crafts, an Easter lesson, and stuffed eggs for an Easter egg hunt at home, and delivered them. Then we had people from the church film a little message for the church family to bring another element of fellowship. The biggest thing was the fact we knew we were reaching far more people online than we normally did in person and so I crafted the message to engage a wider audience. The story of Jesus is the reason Easter exists and we believe it reached more non-Christians this year than maybe any year in the past.”
HillSprings also offered Easter baskets to kids.
“We had bags of eggs to give to the kids at our curbside communion on Good Friday,” Kellogg said. “Obviously we missed the joy of gathering on an Easter Sunday morning with kids looking forward to a day of celebration, but considering our current situation with COVID-19 we felt an online platform was the best. Weather was obviously a factor and just community safety. We are pleased with how our services went, we just hope it’s not anything we have to repeat anytime soon.”