Morgan Eubanks, a sophomore at Charles Page High School, recently placed first on his quad, a Honda 400, at the 24th Annual Oklahoma Grand Prix Gold Rush at Hallett, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Eubanks is sponsored by Sandtrax Innovative Performance. He also plays varsity football for the Sandites and is a National Honor student with a 4.0-plus grade point average.
2019 Gold Rush
Saturday, Nov. 2
Q Long Course Beginner
1. Morgan Eubanks
2. Chris Collins
3. Kali Lawson
4. Daniel Lee
5. Jimmy Dunkle
6. Thad Schrum
7. Cathy Brook
8. Cannon Hurst
— Kirk McCracken, Managing Editor