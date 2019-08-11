Hundreds of families stocked up on free school supplies at the Back to School Bash August 11.
The event, at Tulsa Technology Center’s Sand Springs campus, featured backpacks and school supplies, free haircuts, dental checks, vision checks and physical exams as well as nonprofits, free hot dogs, chips, the Tulsa County Reading Road Show and Sandlot Sno-Balls on hand. The event was hosted by the Sand Springs local church network.
HillSpring Church Family and Children’s Pastor John Stephenson said hundreds attended the event.
“It’s been good,” Stephenson said. “We opened an hour early for flood victims.”
Church That Matters Pastor Rusty Gunn said the event was a good opportunity to help serve the community.
Sandra Freeman attended the event for her grandson.
“It’s been great,” Freeman said. “It’s my grandson’s first year to go to kindergarten, so it’s been very helpful for him.
Classes start again for Sand Springs Public Schools August 20.