First Christian Church is celebrating its centenary.
The church, located at 5th and Main, will celebrate 100 years Saturday, Nov. 16 with a light brunch, including coffee, team, pastries, and fruit, starting at 10 a.m.
Current and former members can reminisce until around noon.
At 12:30 p.m., the church will meet at Crescent Café, located at 3417 S. 113th W. Ave. From 2-4 p.m. they will tour Case Community Park and the Sand Springs Museum. At 4 p.m., there will be a church building tour, and, at 5 p.m., there will be a centennial sing.
On Sunday, Nov. 17, Sunday school memories will take place at 9:30 a.m., worship starts at 10:45 a.m., and a Thanksgiving meal will be served at noon.