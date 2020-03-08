The Charles Page High School Drama department performed “Little Shop of Horrors” this past week at the high school auditorium and despite having 50 students involved the musical, the star of the show was a six-foot carnivorous plant that loves the taste of human blood.
For CPHS drama teacher Andrea Campfield this is her 10th musical in her 12 years as drama teacher.
“(This was a) huge endeavor with puppetry, visual effects, lighting, and special effects,” Campfield said. “It’s up there with Shrek in technical challenges.”
CPHS drama students Ben Stowell, Jennah Hendricks, and Alyse Wallace are the leads, and Will Bouchard and Cole Shoemaker tackle the supporting roles. Stowell plays Seymour, and down-on-his-luck florist, and Hendricks and Wallace play his love interest Audrey. Alyssa Allen plays , Ronnette, one of the chorus girls.
However, the star of the show is a Venus flytrap with a thirst for blood.
“Jonathan Coble voices (Audrey II) and teacher Dustin Morrow sings the songs,” said dram teacher Andrea Campfield, “The puppets are operated by Zach Butler and Sunny Williams. We rented it at a great price through Clark Youth Theatre in Tulsa, who has been a great source of opportunity for many of our drama students at Sand Springs.”
In the musical, A nerdy florist has a Venus flytrap that can talk, attracting customers to his nearly defunct flower shop. Seymour, and his colleague, Audrey, discover the plant needs human blood to survive. The plant, Audrey II, begins to thrive, grow, and become a local attraction.
Seymour feeds Audrey II his own blood but begins to become physically drained and exhausted. Seymour is attracted to Audrey, his colleague, but she is dating a sadistic dentist that is physically abusive to her.
The plant convinces Seymour to kill the dentist so the plant can have the human flesh and blood needed to survive. He promises Seymour fame, fortune, and the ability to seduce Audrey.
Audrey II becomes insatiable and continues to demand more food.
Campfield said the most difficult part of the endeavor was creating a piece that fits a high school budget but also serves to showcase the talent of the students.
The allpschool musical involves Pete Whipple’s choir and Kyle Wright’s band members, and teacher, and former basketball coach, Dustin Morrow sings the parts of Audrey II.
The drama department tries to put on a musical each spring.