A Sand Springs mom wants answers after her son was suspended for allegedly protecting himself during a school fight.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, two male students at the Central Ninth Grade Center were suspended after an altercation in a classroom that led to a mother filing a police report.
According to Sand Springs Police, a male student found out his girlfriend was being bullied by another male student and he took up for his girlfriend, verbally. The alleged bully then physically attacked the boyfriend while he was sitting at his desk, according to police.
The teacher was out of the classroom, and several other students began recording the fight on their phones. The boyfriend defended himself, according to police. Both male students were suspended by the school for fighting.
The names of the minor students were not release due to their ages.
Joy Turner, who is the mother of the alleged male victim, filed a police report and is meeting with Sand Springs school administrators on Friday. The Sand Springs Police Department is also investigating.
The Sand Springs Public Schools handbook from 2018-19 addresses bullying and fighting, but it doesn’t address a situation where a student might need to defend themselves. Under the discipline section, harassment, intimidation, and bullying are addressed as follows: “HARASSMENT, INTIMIDATION AND BULLYING Pursuant to public policy embodied in the School Bullying Protection Act, 70 Okla. Stat. 24-100.2, bullying using physical, verbal, emotional, or electronic means is strictly prohibited. Violation of this prohibition will result in out-of-school suspension.”
Under “discipline consequences,” the handbook states that assault, fighting, battery, harassment, threats, and bullying will be punished with a suspension of up to 45 days for a first offense.
Sand Springs Superintendent of School, Sherry Durkee, said she is troubled by the video of the altercation.
“The video shared was troubling and does not reflect the safe learning environment in our schools,” she said. “While specific details of any student incident cannot be shared, all incidents involving student behavior are taken seriously and fully investigated. Safety continues to be a top priority in our district and violent behavior is not condoned.”
In the 30-second video sent to the Leader, students could be seen dancing, encouraging, and filming the altercation.