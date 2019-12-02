Four years after playing for a state championship, the Sand Springs football team has fallen on hard times.
Sand Springs fell to Bixby in the 2015 state championship, 38-28, and the Sandites made it to the state semis the following year, falling to Bixby again.
Now, things are different.
In 2016, the Sandites went 5-6 and made the playoffs for the sixth-straight season, but over the past two years, they have struggled a bit with records of 3-7 and 2-8. They also broke a six-year post-season streak. Sand Springs finished the 2019 season with a 2-8 overall record and a Dist. 6AII-2 record of 1-6.
Both offensive and defensive numbers were down from year’s past.
Sophomore quarterback Ty Pennington ended the season with 13 passing touchdowns and went 126-235 for 1,530 yards with three interceptions. He also rushed 56 times for 80 yards with one score.
Sophomore running back Blake Jones rushed for 448 yards to lead the team, but he scored only one touchdown. Junior Trey Wilkerson rushed 66 times for 256 yards with two scores, and junior Tyree Atkison ended with 211 yards.
Keaton Campbell led all receivers with 688 yards on 45 catches with two scores, but Jacob Snodgrass caught seven touchdown passes with 598 yards receiving.
Defensively for the Sandites, the numbers were also down.
Junior Lane Webster led the team with 3.5 sacks, and he had a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss.
Senior Jarrett Haley led the team in total tackles with 108, and he had a team-high two interceptions. Bryson Chase also had two picks. Haley and Chase also led the team in passes broken up with seven each.
Hawkins was the only defensive player to score a touchdown.
Nine Sandites had forced fumbles, and Haley, Dudley, Harris, Whitehorn, Fain, Turner, Magee, Wilkerson, and Favela had one each. Seven Sandites recorded one fumble recovery — Dudley, Harris, Whitehorn, Sartin, Chase, Favela, and Hendricks.
By the Numbers
OFFENSE
Passing: Pennington 126-235, 1,530, 13 TDs, 3 ints; Foster 18-46, 279, 2 TDs, 3 ints. TEAM 141-278, 1,809 yards, 15 TDs, 6 ints.
Rushing: Jones 113-448, 1 TD; Wilkerson 66-256, 2 TDs; Atkison 51-211; Pennington 56-80, 1 TD; Turner 7-64, 1 TD; Snodgrass 8-28, 3 TD; Mattison 4-4; Foster 7 (-3). TEAM 312-1,088 yards, 8 TDs.
Receiving: Campbell 45-688, 2 TDs; Snodgrass 46-598, 7 TDs; Sisco 17-200, 4TDs; Jones 5-60; Wilkerson 5-57; Foster 9-57; Roe 5-53; Blevins 6-51; Hawkins 4-37, 1 TD; Atkison 2-8. TEAM 144-1,809, 15 TDs.
DEFENSE
Total tackles: Haley 108, Dudley 81, Webster 57, Harris 56, Whitehorn 43, Fain 41, Sartin 35, Turner 35, Magee 35, Wilkerson 33, Chase 32, Light 29, Favela 29, Hendricks 28, Foster 16, Hawkins 16, Sisco 15, Calico 13, Wheeler 12, Brown 12, Mattison 5, T. Naughle 5, Heinen 4, Tavaglione 3, B. Jones 2, Fincannon 2, Shelton 2, Barnes 1, Snodgrass 1, Campbell 1, Johnson 1, Pennington 1, Caseboldt 1, White 1.
Tackles for loss: Webster 13.5, Magee 6.5, Favela 5, Dudley 4.5, Sartin 4.5, Whitehorn 4.5, Haley 4, Hendricks 3, Fain 2.5, Hawkins 2, Light 2, Chase 1.5, Harris 1, Turner 1, Foster 1, Sisco 1, Tavaglione 1, Barnes 1, Shelton .5, Wheeler .5, Brown .5.
Sacks: Webster 3.5, Light 1.5, Dudley 1, Harris .5, Fain .5
Interceptions: Haley 2, Chase 2, Sartin 1, Hawkins 1.
Forced Fumbles: Haley 1, Dudley 1, Harris 1, Whitehorn 1, Fain 1, Turner 1, Magee 1, Wilkerson 1, Favela 1.
Recovered Fumbles: Dudley 1, Harris 1, Whitehorn 1, Sartin 1, Chase 1, Favela, Hendricks 1.
Passes Broken Up: Haley 7, Chase 7, Magee 2, Hendricks 2, Dudley 1, Fain 1, Sartin 1, Light 1, Sisco 1.
Defensive TDs: Hawkins 1.