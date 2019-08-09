Firefighters responded to a fire that engulfed a building in the 6500 block of Charles Page Boulevard August 9.
Sand Springs Fire Chief Mike Wood said they were called to a fire at the building around 6 p.m. August 9 to find it fully engulfed.
“(The building) was fully involved by the time we got here,” Wood said.
He said the building was abandoned and no one was there at the time of the fire.
Sand Springs Fire Marshal Mike Nobles said they’re still investigating the fire as of Friday evening.
Sand Springs was called to help the Tulsa Fire Department with the fire.