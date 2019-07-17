Sand Springs BMX track operators reportedly raised about $10,000 from their June and July fireworks stand.
Sand Springs BMX track operators partnered with Big Blast Fireworks for the stand from June 27 until July 5 at Berryhill Baptist Church at 6035 W. 40th Street. The operators of the track, which is located in Case Community Park and run by volunteers, reportedly hosted the fundraiser to help cover the costs of the clean dirt, new building to be the concession, cooling and heating stand, and concrete they needed after the May and June floods.
Track Operator Anette Nelson previously told the Leader groups of volunteers helped clean the track; Victory Christian School donated some dirt they had left over from when they replaced their football field, Barnes Construction helped move dirt and Crossland Construction donated three trucks to help move dirt since the flood.
Sand Springs Parks Director Jeff Edwards said the BMX area is the only part of the park with electricity service as of July 15.
The track is having a single-point race July 19 (sign up time is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.) , a triple-point Gold Cup Qualifier race July 20 (sign up time is 9-11 a.m.) and a double point State Qualifer race July 21 (sign up time is 9-11 a.m.).