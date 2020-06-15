The City of Sand Springs will offer fireworks permits for $20 each for any resident wishing to discharge fireworks within the city limits of Sand Springs. Walk up sales for the mandatory permits begin on Monday, June 22 and will end at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.
The permits must be purchased by an adult age 18 or older that serves as the responsible party for activities at an individual residence. Permits are non-transferrable.
During the holiday, permit holders can use residential streets as a fireworks discharge area provided that activities do not hinder traffic and all debris is removed. Fireworks may be discharged in the Sand Springs city limits on July 3 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. and on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
No other use of fireworks is allowed outside of these times.
“The continuation of online permit sales provides an excellent option, enhancing the level of convenience for our citizens,” said Sand Springs Fire Marshal Mike Nobles. Online sales will end however at 4 p.m. on July 3. There will be a processing fee of approximately $2 added to each transaction.
Although citizens can enjoy fireworks, fire officials urge residents to remember that live fireworks often frighten and stress animals. Officials ask that citizens take a moment to secure their pets to reduce the chances of animals running away.
Fees collected from permits help offset overtime costs of police and fire officials who patrol neighborhoods on this busy holiday to assure fireworks are being discharged responsibly with a valid permit. Without the permit, the preset court fine for illegally discharging of fireworks in the city limits is $171. However, a maximum fine of $500 plus court costs can be imposed for serious or repetitive violations.
For further information about fireworks permits, call the Sand Springs Fire Administration Office at (918)246-2548, extension 2551.