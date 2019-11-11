The First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs is welcoming a new preacher.
On Sunday, Nov. 3, the congregation of First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs celebrated the installation of their new pastor, Rev. Joel Wood.
Rev. Wood comes to Sand Springs by way of Hilton Head, South Carolina, where he served for three years as the Associate Pastor of Discipleship of the 1,300 member First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head Island. Prior to serving in South Carolina, Rev. Wood attended Princeton Theological Seminary in Princeton, New Jersey, receiving a Master of Divinity degree.
Rev. Wood’s ministry at FPCSS marks his return home, having graduated from Oral Roberts University and having met his wife Amber while serving at First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa.
On his first Sunday in the pulpit of FPCSS Rev. Wood said, “When the First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs was chartered in 1910, it was birthed by God, called forth by God, to be a beacon of hope in this community, to be a place where people could worship, study, serve and play.”
The desire to live into those words, serving as a beacon of hope to the entire Sand Springs community, begins an exciting new chapter in the life of FPCSS as a place where everyone is welcome and invited to come worship, study, serve, and play.
Come see all the wonderful things happening at First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs (the white church on the hill) at 222 N. Adams Road. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m.