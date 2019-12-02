Strains of Handel's “Messiah” can be heard throughout Sand Springs at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, when First Presbyterian Church hosts the community-wide event, “Sand Springs Sings Messiah.”
“Centuries after Handel wrote his famous musical masterwork, many people long to hear it at Christmas to bring in the season and make their festivities complete,” said Mark Beckwith, Director of Music at First Presbyterian Church.
People who attend will be treated to the best seats in the house. The audience is the choir. If you don't sing, you will be sitting amidst those who do, and the experience will be memorable.
“It's like a sing-along. What a way to ring in the Christmas season,” Beckwith said.
If you or someone you know is interested in singing a solo in this year's sing-along Messiah, contact First Presbyterian Church for details about how to audition.
According to First Presbyterian's pastor Joel Wood, “We hope to give people an experience they will remember. There's a reason Handel's Messiah is regarded as a masterwork. There's a reason people the world over have looked to Handel's Messiah for generations.”
For more information about attending the event, which is free to the public, or to learn how to audition for solos, contact Amber Brown, Administrator at First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs, by calling (918) 245-1798.