Northeast
Ft. Gibson: February 3. Elevation less than 1 ft. above normal, water 47. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and along the river channel. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, rogues and spinnerbaits in coves and creek channels. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: February 5. Elevation normal, water 42 and clear. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along channels, in coves, creek channels and flats. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: January 30. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: February 1. Elevation above normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07196500.Releasing 3800 cfs. Trout fair on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: February 1. Water murky. Crappie slow on live bait. Largemouth bass fair around brush piles and weed beds. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Perry CCC: February 2. Elevation normal, water murky. Trout fair on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Floating PowerBait on bottom has been very successful. Allow 13-18 inches on line between your bait and weight. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: February 2. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure. Channel catfish slow on cut bait along the discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: February 2. Elevation 9 ft. above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 5. Elevation above normal, water 42 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels, in coves, creek channels, dam, discharge, flats and riprap. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure.
Northwest
Canton: February 1. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on shad along channels and dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: February 1. Elevation 1/4 ft. below normal with one conduit gate open at 1/3 ft., water mid to high 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs around fish house. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on slabs. Walleye slow on worms. Catfish slow. Bass slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Southeast
Arbuckle: February 1. Elevation normal, water 47-51 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Crappie good on spoons and jigs near the dam. White bass good jigging spoons. All bass species are slow with a few being caught on jerk baits. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Broken Bow: January 31. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal, water 49. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html.Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spoons around brush structure, main lake and points. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and worms along channels and in coves. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: January 31. Elevation above normal, water turbid. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html.Blue and channel catfish excellent on live bait, live shad, shad and worms along the river mouth, rocks and shallows. White bass fair on jigs, minnows and small lures along the dam main lake in deep water. Crappie good on minnows and jigs in coves, around docks and main lake. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: January 31. Elevation above normal, water 56 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: February 6. Elevation normal, water 51 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, river channel and along weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and stinkbait along creek channels, discharge and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: January 31. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000.Trout good on caddis flies, plastic baits, PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, along the river channel, shallows and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: Elevation 31. Elevation above normal, water 53. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html.Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, grubs and jigs around brush structure, flats, points and rocks. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: January 31. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spoons along creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, stinkbait and worms along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 31. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jigs and rogues in coves, along creek channels and river channel. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels, creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Texoma: January 31. Elevation above normal, water 51 and murky. Lake levels are high due to recent rainfall and water is muddy near the mouth of Washita River and Red River. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Texoma fishing has been slow the last couple of weeks. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake, river channel and river mouth. Blue cats are biting large cut bait and best areas are near the mouths of Washita and Red River. Juglining is good in 50 ft. of water and fresh caught bait is the ticket for success while juging. Striped bass fair on flukes, live shad, plastic baits and sassy shad below the dam, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Striped Bass are being caught on sassy shad and live baits. Anglers should focus ledges and retrieve the bait swimming uphill on the ledge keeping it close to bottom as possible. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: January 31. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, in coves, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad and stinkbait below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake and points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar tree structure. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.