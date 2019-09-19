Oklahoma State University wrestler and Charles Page High School graduate Daton Fix went 1-1 at his first Freestyle World Championships September 19 and was eliminated from the event following a narrow defeat by a former World Champion in his final bout.
Fix took his first bout of the morning in a 12-1 technical fall over Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov, according to Oklahoma State University Wrestling’s website.
The sophomore then had a difficult second-round contest with 2017 World Champion and 2018 bronze medalist Yuki Takahashi of Japan. He reportedly scored the only takedown in the match but was put on the clock twice, unable to convert.
With 16 seconds to go, Takahashi was awarded a point on a Fix step out, which Fix challenged. The challenge ultimately failed and another point was given to the reigning bronze medalist, which sealed the match in his favor, 4-2.
Fix's hopes for repechage were dashed when Takahashi failed to make the finals, losing to India's Kumar Ravi in the quarterfinals.
He finished a successful freestyle season in which he won the U.S. Open, knock off 2017 World bronze medalist Thomas Gilman at the Open and twice again at Final X and bring home gold from the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
Fix is reportedly a 2017 Junior World champion with two Junior World bronzes (2016, 2018), a 2015 Cadet World bronze and a 2014 Youth Olympic Games silver,