Oklahoma State University sophomore and Charles Page High School graduate Daton Fix will begin his pursuit for gold at the United World Wrestling World Championships on Thursday, Sept. 19, with the U.S. Senior level men’s team.
The 21-year-old took ownership of the World Team’s 57-kilogram spot in June at Final X: Lincoln, where he defeated 2017 World silver medalist Thomas Gilman in a best-of-three series. The Cowboy went on to compete in Lima, Peru, at the Pan American Games last month. He returned with a gold medal from his first senior-level international event, with an 11-0 victory over Juan Ramirez Beltre (DOM) in the finals and outscored his opponents, 25-1, collectively.
Fix claimed gold in 2017 at Junior Worlds before earning a third-place finish in 2018. Prior to that, Fix won bronze medals at the 2015 Cadet World Championships and 2016 Junior Worlds. He was a qualifier for the Cadet World team in 2014 and for the 2017 U23 squad as well.
In 2019, the Cowboy claimed his first Big 12 title, competing at 133 pounds for the Pokes. He went on to place second at the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh. Shortly after, he began freestyle competition again, winning the U.S. Open in Las Vegas.
Fix is first Cowboy to make a world team since Coleman Scott made the roster for the 2012 Olympic Team and would become the first OSU wrestler to medal at a World Championship since that year.
Men’s freestyle competition begins on Thursday at 11 a.m. local time (12 a.m. CST) with qualification rounds. Fans can watch the event on TrackWrestling.com.