Six months after the flood of 2019, some Sand Springs residents are still displaced, and some are still in need of assistance.
Sand Springs Community Services are still helping flood victims with basic needs – food, clothing, and utilities.
Constant rainfall in April and May led to epic flooding in Sand Springs, affecting two areas – Meadow Valley and Town and Country. The flooding caused widespread evacuations, rescues and school and business closures. Sand Springs Public Schools closed May 2, 2019 due to the flooding on bus routes after tornadic storms hit the Tulsa area.
When the flooding started, SSCS knew it had to act swiftly; however, the requests for assistance weren’t immediate.
“We immediately collected physical supplies for the initial recovery,” said SSCS Director Nathan Woodmansee. “We filled the food pantry and had toiletries available.”
However, the organization took a little more time to release any financial resources. They wanted to take of the physical needs, first.
They teamed up with Church That Matters and the Local Church Network to ensure there wouldn’t be a “duplication of efforts” and it would be more of a collaboration.
Now, six months later, SSCS is still helping Sand Springs residents that are still reeling from the flood disaster, and that doesn’t come as a surprise to Woodmansee.
“There were some clients that had fallen on some hardships before the flood, and the flood compounded their needs,” Woodmansee said.
The SSC director said they were prepared to help residents up to a year after the flood due to the magnitude of the disaster.
Sand Springs Community Services helped over 200 families, directly, but Woodmansee said they helped over 500 families when including the partnerships with other organizations that involved bulk distributions.
Donations came flooding in after the disaster, and Woodmansee 100 percent of those donations went to flood recovery.
“We had increased staffing issues. We worked more man hours, and we were able to work efficiently. None of the flood money went to administrative oversight. All of it went to flood assistance,” he said.
Some of the Sand Springs residents living in Town and Country are still displaced. However, nearly all of the residents of Meadow Valley are back in their homes. Meadow Valley is in the city limits of Sand Springs, but Town and Country is in Tulsa County.
Woodmansee said the organization has everything they need right now but are low on toilet paper.