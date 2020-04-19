Stephen Hogan has ascended quickly during his short time as a high school football coach. But that’s just what happens when you spend time on Bill Blankenship’s staff.
Hogan began his coaching career at Owasso under Bill Patterson, and then Blankenship took over and that certainly helped accelerate everything.
Under Blankenship, Hogan spent time as Owasso’s quarterback coach as the Rams steam-rolled their way to two Class 6AI championships in three year’s time. Now he’ll bottle up his knowledge and experience north of Tulsa and take the reins as Charles Page High School’s offensive coordinator when the football season opens up in 2020.
“Bill Patterson hired me in 2016 at Owasso making it my first coaching job and then being able to stay on staff with Coach Blankenship the last 3 years has been a privilege,” Hogan said. “Leaving wasn’t the easiest decision but for me it was the right opportunity and the right time to move forward in my career and start a new chapter. Owasso and the relationships that were built there will always be special to me.”
Hogan and the Rams claimed a championship in 2017, came a play away from the state finals in 2018 and then they repeated as champions again in 2019. Hogan pointed to Owasso’s upperclassmen as a critical group in securing yet another title.
“This past season our kids continued to build from the foundation that was set by the 2017 team and these seniors graduated being two-time state champs,” Hogan said. “Those are memories that will last a lifetime.”
Now the goal is to replicate that success at Sand Springs.
“It’s something I’m definitely excited about and ready to get things rolling once we beat this virus and are able to get back to normal,” said Hogan, a Greenwood, Arkansas, native and an Arkansas State University alum. “It’s an excellent opportunity to be on another staff with some really good coaches and build up a program. I’ve been able to be around the players and staff in a short period of time and you can see that (head coach Bobby Klinck) has ignited a fire within the program, and the people within the district around the community are excited to see what the future holds.”
As for now, Hogan is doing the best he can to pass the time before being an offensive coordinator for the first time on Friday nights.
“We have started our distance learning with our students, so that has helped pass some time,” Hogan said. “I’ve tried to be as productive as possible in preparing for when we get back to normal. I’ve read a couple books, and I highly recommend ‘It Takes What It Takes’ by Trevor Moawad, and I’ve watched a few college football re-runs. Other than that, I have taken advantage of the free time to get to get out and fish and chase some turkeys this hunting season.”