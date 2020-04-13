Owasso celebrated a state championship in early December, and it wasn’t long after that Bobby Klinck agreed to be Charles Page High School’s next head football coach. And it’s been an interesting journey since then.
Klinck has made some modifications to the program in a short period of time, but he is now serving as a head coach of a team that is now no longer allowed to meet as a group, due to social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been an uphill climb for Klinck, to say the least.
“It's obviously very difficult,” Klinck said. “I have recently engaged with (the team) via the remind app, so I will be able to give them updates throughout this fluid situation. My hope is we are all doing our part to flatten this curve so we can have football in the fall.”
Another hurdle for Klinck is building rapport with players on the team. It’s a challenge for any first-year coach, and not being able to meet with players face to face makes it doubly difficult.
“Two months is a short amount of time to gain trust when you're a new coach,” said Klinck, who served as Owasso’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons -- two of which included state championships for the Rams. “The positive thing is we have great kids who know how to work, so I know they're getting their workouts in. I just certainly miss the opportunity to build relationships with them in person. It's very hard to do that over a phone.”
Despite some early obstacles, Klinck has managed to tinker with some things before the summer months roll around and everyone shifts back into football mode.
“The biggest things we've been able to do is institute a nutrition program for after our workouts, as well as giving our locker room a much-needed face lift,” he said. “Putting up some great-looking graphics in our facility was another big thing. We want our kids to have a sense of pride about where they play, and polishing up where they spend a majority of their time is part of that process. We are far from finished giving our kids everything they need to be successful.”
For now, though, Klinck -- like everyone else -- is confined to his house the majority of the time. But when the time comes to reconvene, he’ll be ready.
“This year is obviously challenging, and starting out at a new program has only magnified this absence from my kids,” Klinck said. “My wife is ready to kick me out of the house. It will just make getting to see my guys again that much more fun.”