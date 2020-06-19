Spc. Brennen Olsen was recently named the 25th Infantry Division Soldier of the Year after a grueling competition that lasted four days, and he is eligible to represent his division at higher level competitions.
From June 1 through June 4, Olsen, a wheeled-vehicle mechanic assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division competed against eight other junior enlisted soldiers throughout the 25th ID over the course of three days. The competition consisted of a formal question and answer board, physical fitness test, basic soldier tasks, and weapon qualifications.
When the competition concluded, Spc. Olsen was selected as the Soldier of the Year.
The competition took place at the Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, and is an effort to build self-confidence and unit pride. Each brigade level unit within the division sends their best to compete for the honor of being selected as Soldier of the Year.