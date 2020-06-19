2020-06-24 ssl-soldier

Spc. Brennen Olsen, assigned to 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, competes during the 25th Infantry Division NCO and Soldier of the year competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1-4, 2020. The competitors tested their knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualifications, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment. (US Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

Spc. Brennen Olsen was recently named the 25th Infantry Division Soldier of the Year after a grueling competition that lasted four days, and he is eligible to represent his division at higher level competitions.

From June 1 through June 4, Olsen, a wheeled-vehicle mechanic assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division competed against eight other junior enlisted soldiers throughout the 25th ID over the course of three days. The competition consisted of a formal question and answer board, physical fitness test, basic soldier tasks, and weapon qualifications.

When the competition concluded, Spc. Olsen was selected as the Soldier of the Year.

The competition took place at the Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, and is an effort to build self-confidence and unit pride. Each brigade level unit within the division sends their best to compete for the honor of being selected as Soldier of the Year.

