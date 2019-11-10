Charles Page High School senior cheerleader, Raegan Foster, recently made the all-region cheer team. She will try out for the all-state team Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Foster makes all-region cheer squad
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
