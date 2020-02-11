The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Sand Springs is honoring Troy Cox for the 2020 Army of Stars Banquet.
Instead of a band or singer for entertainment, the Salvation Army has invited guest speaker Sarah Whaley to speak at event which is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at HillSpring Church, located at 8801 W. 41st St. Whaley grew up in Sand Springs, played softball at Charles Page High School and the University of Tulsa, and is now a news anchor for Fox23.
Theme of the night will be sports and how being involved in structured athletics, coaching, mentoring, or programs like boys and girls clubs can help kids become more successful. This year, the funds raised will be used for facility improvements, program needs and scholarships, and resurfacing and striping of the parking lot.
Salvation Army Honor and Advisory Council member Troy Cox will be honored for his work with the organization. Cox is the owner of Cecil and Sons Discount Tires, and he is involved in numerous organizations that give back to the Sand Springs community.
Table sponsorships are still available with several different levels and prices. The biggest sponsorship is the “Platinum” costs $2,500 and includes two tables of eight, two annual memberships to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, company logo printed in the newspaper, social media advertisement, a banquet program and a video.
The lowest sponsorship is the “Sterling” and includes four seats, company name printed in the banquet program and a video.
There are also the Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsorships.
Bad Moon Smokin’ is catering the event.
Tickets are $40 per guest and can be purchased by calling 918-231-3297 or 918-284-1980.