Local artist Morgan Ganem is racking up the hardware.
Ganem, a DJ and musician, was recently named the “DJ of the Year” at the 2020 Tulsa Music Awards. On Saturday, June 13, the Tulsa Music Awards were slated to be held at the Cain’s Ballroom, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards were held online.
“It’s really great to be acknowledged in my local music community,” Ganem said. “There are so many talented performers in Tulsa, and I’m honored to be a part of that.”
Ganem hopes this award will open doors to bigger venues and promoters and said, “I can’t wait to get back out and start performing again.”
Ganem also released his new song “In Front of Me” on Friday, June 19, and the song and video are available on various platforms.
Ganem said the song has been "in his pocket" for about two years, and he has been waiting on the right time to release it.
“I just feel that putting it out now is the best time with what is going on in the world. People need music more than ever,” he said. “We were able to film a new music video for the song, and I’m excited for everyone to see it.”
Ganem has been an on-air personality for 106.9 K-Hits, and he’s had songs used in video games. He wrote a song that was used by the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, and he’s headlined music festivals.