Fourth graders at Garfield STEAM Academy recently performed a play entitled “Yodeehoo!” which had a theme of not judging others.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, the students at Garfield, led by their music teacher, Mrs. Rebecca Stewart, performed a production of Yodeehoo! for the students, faculty and parents.
One of the play’s composers, Greg Davis, a 1978 CPHS graduate, was on hand to watch as students performed this humorous tale that teaches not to judge others before getting a chance to know them.
Every year, Mrs. Stewart chooses a play for the fourth graders to perform, and Yodeehoo! is a favorite among the fourth grade teachers. This is the fourth time the fourth graders have performed this hilarious production over the past 15 years.
The students worked hard to master all their lines, delivered in “hillbilly” accents, and all the songs that teach us to be careful about making assumptions and jumping to conclusions about people, according to teacher Kelli Shockley.
“The fourth graders, along with Mrs. Stewart did an outstanding job as they brought this production to life,” Shockley said.