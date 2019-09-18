Principal Stan Trout said gas service was quickly restored to the Charles Page High School cafeteria after a gas leak was reported in a portion of the campus in August.
Superintendent Sherry Durkee said they will have to install new underground lines before gas can be restored to the rest of the campus.
The Sand Springs Board of Education approved the use of up to $250,000 to repair the gas leak at their September meeting.
Someone reported a gas smell in the ag area of the school August 30, students were temporarily moved from the area at the time and someone not affiliated with the school district called the fire department and Oklahoma Natural Gas. Durkee previously said the leak was isolated to the area.