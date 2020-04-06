The Frontier Valley Conference announced award recipients last week, and the girls first team only included one underclassman. That player was Charles Page High School’s Journey Armstead.
The sophomore standout put the Sandites on her back this season, averaging 18.6 points per game while also including 5.7 rebounds and three assists.
Armstead was joined on the league’s first team by Sapulpa’s Temira Poindexter, Union’s Jayla Burgess and Kaylen Nelson, and Jenks’ MaKenna Burch.
The conference’s player of the year was Booker T. Washington’s Wyvette Mayberry with Sapulpa landing Newcomer of the year (Stailee Heard) and Coach of the year (Darlean Calip) awards.
For Sand Springs, Hailey Jackson and Madison Burris were selected as honorable mention recipients.
The Sandites finished the season 15-8.